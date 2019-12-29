BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough Council met last week for a brief meeting that included setting the taxing ordinance to support the 2020 budget and discussing free parking on Main Street in December.
The council also approved the taxing ordinance to support the 2020 budget. Those taxes are: 14.29 mills for general purposes; 0.90 mills for street lighting; 1.5 mills for fire protection; and 0.225 mills for the library for a total of 16.915 mills.
The general real estate tax went up because council eliminated the 0.8 mills for debt service tax. It was encompassed into the real estate tax because the borough still has that debt service but it is paid off in November. Because of having one month (December) without it, the borough cannot have a true debt service tax.
The taxing ordinance also sets a 36 mills occupation tax: 30 mills for general purposes; 3 mills for street lighting and 3 mills for fire protection; and a $52 Local Services Tax. The Local Services Tax is levied on all wage earners who make more than $12,000 a year. Of that $5 will be sent to the Brookville Area School District. There will also be a $5 per capita tax.
Parking downtown
Councilman Rick Baughman said with the holiday season he appreciates the Civic Club’s request to bag the parking meters downtown to allow for free parking throughout the month of December. He, however, does not believe it is working as it was attended. He noted that one day between 8 and 9 a.m. Main Street was parked full while side streets were empty.
“I was contacted by a downtown business” that told him most of the parking was business employees and not shoppers. “I don’t know that for a fact, but that is what I was told,” he said, adding that it’s been that way every time he’s driven through Main Street. “I was thinking it seems like we have a nice system, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.
“I think, my personal feeling, it’s a shame, this is not its intended purpose. It’s to bring customers into Brookville and to make shops and stores available to them when they get here,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know what to do about the problem.
In the past, he said, businesses used to receive a letter asking them to keep this from happening.
Solicitor Jim Dennison said that in the past BABA (Brookville Area Business Association) “really pushed that and they probably sent the letter.” He noted that many businesses had belonged to BABA and they policed that with their own employees.
They also noted that Ridgway and Reynoldsville did not have parking meters any longer, although Clarion does.
Council president Phil Hynes said he didn’t know for a fact but he suspects that “those who don’t have parking meters made that decision because their old ones are outdated and you can’t get new parts for them so then you have to change the whole system. We looked at that and at the time we run out of parks for these meters that’s the time we’ll have to make that decision.
“But I also agree that it’s being abused. We know that’s the case,” Hynes said.
Mayor Dick Beck such abuse happens even when the meters are not bagged, with those who work on Main Street feeding the meters all day.
Councilwoman Karen Allgeier suggested that maybe it is an issue that can be looked at next year. Because of being three-quarters through December already, she noted it could be added to the agenda going forward, “looking toward next Christmas and how do we address this issue of here the borough is doing this wonderful thing of bagging the parking meters so people can come and shop downtown and the employees are taking over all the parking spaces so you can’t get into the restraunt or get into the shops to purchase a gift for your loved one.”
The meters being bagged has been requested by the Civic Club in the past but council noted that the club has disbanded. “If the Civic Club is not there, we may not have this issue,” Hynes said.
Electric bike
Borough manager Dana Schreckengost informed borough council that no bids were received for the electric bike. The bike will be advertised again, with the lower minimum bid of $500.
Reorganziation
The reorganization meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, and will be followed by the regular borough council meeting. This is the only meeting of council that is held on a Monday night. Subsequent meetings will be held on Tuesday nights as is usual.
CD maturing
The borough had a CD maturing on Dec. 23 for $10,090.24. She recommended putting it it in PLGIT Prime, which has a current rate 1.78. Schreckengost said at the beginning of the year council can look at how much money they have sitting in PLGIT and see any should be moved over to CDs at a local bank. Council approved the recommendation.