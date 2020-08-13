CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District learned Wednesday, Aug. 12, that one of its students is presumed positive for COVID-19.
The student is a member of the Golden Tide Marching Band, whose members have been participating in band camp since Monday.
A letter notifying parents was sent out Thursday by District Superintendent Ron Matchock through the district’s parent communication system. It noted the district was notified by a parent concerning a positive test for an asymptomatic student. The letter states information was reported to the state Department of Health and the district is waiting for information about any required followup.
As a precautionary measure, band camp has been canceled through the start of school on Thursday, Aug. 27. The district has also suggested all band members self-quarantine and monitor their health using the state Department of Health guidelines. Any student or staff who exhibits symptoms is asked to follow up with their healthcare provider.
Matchock told The Progress Thursday afternoon the district had received no additional information and could not release any additional details because of student confidentiality.