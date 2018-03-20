ST. MARYS — Crystal Fire Department presented its annual report to city council, saying its total losses for the year amounted to $124,700, compared to $1,101,780 in the previous year.
“As long as I’ve been doing this chief position, this was a banner year for St. Marys. It was absolutely unbelievable,” said the department’s Fire Chief Bill Kraus. “The total fire loss for just buildings and contents was $43,200. That is absolutely unheard of.”
Kraus said that adding to the building and contents total was the loss of four passenger cars and a commercial truck (worth $46,500), a piece of farm equipment (worth $15,000), and one piece of industrial equipment (worth $20,000).
When asked by Councilman Chris Pletcher how these numbers came to be, Kraus said that they are calculated according to the loss estimates determined by insurance companies.
“That’s a great job and people in this community ought to be proud of that,” said Kraus, adding that 2017’s total property savings was nearly $33 million.
The chief gave kudos to the citizens of the community for their quick response to incidents, as well as to the department’s fire prevention programs for raising awareness.
The busiest day for the department was Friday, and its average response time within city limits was 7 minutes and 11 seconds from the first pager activation to the time the first apparatus arrived on scene.
During 2017, the department responded to 286 incident in total, which is a decrease of eight from previous year.
Lauded by council members for their service, the department added they have kept up their ISO ratings and owed much of their success to mutual aid agreements with surrounding municipalities and counties.
There were nearly 100 mutual aid calls between departments, according to the report.
“We’re very fortunate to have a mutual aid agreement with our local agencies and our neighboring departments. I can’t stress that enough. Elk County, Cameron County, McKean County, Clearfield County, or whenever we have a problem we never have to worry about having assistance,” Kraus said. “That’s especially important in this day and age, when it’s difficult to get volunteers.”
“Years ago it was unheard of to have mutual aid when you went in for a basic structure fire, but it’s getting to the point now with manpower and the way people work, depending on the size of the fire we have to ask for help. And they have no problem assisting us, the way we have no problem assisting them.”
Kraus explained that prevention services are also very important to the department, saying that this year it conducted drills at 20 local schools and emergency healthcare facilities. For nearly two decades, it has also conducted a Prom Promise program in collaboration with the two high schools, which Kraus believes has significantly cut down on incidents on prom night.
“The City of St. Marys is very fortunate to have local employers who release our members for programs, but most importantly they release our members to respond during working hours,” Kraus said. “Without this privilege, our department would have a tough time protecting our city during the daytime working hours.”
“The citizens of this community ought to be proud,” Kraus added.
