CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough’s street crew’s leadman believes he may have a solution to eliminating the congestion on Anderson Street in Curwensville.
The street, which is part of the suggested entrance for parents, staff and visitors to enter the one-way street leading into the parking lot and entrance to Curwensville Area Elementary School, becomes congested in the morning and afternoon as children are dropped off or picked up from school by private vehicles. Council has also received a number of complaints about speeding vehicles traveling the street.
Leadman Dennis Curry told council recently that he thinks the answer is to ban on-street parking on Anderson Street.
“I think that is the solution to the problem,” he explained to council. Curry said he has examined the traffic flow there both in the morning and afternoons.
“Ninety percent of the problem is caused by the cars parked on Anderson Street,” Curry said of his findings. “Cars coming up Anderson Street have to stop because of the cars parked along the street and let the cars come down the street.”
He said the vehicles parked along the street not only cause traffic flow to be stopped, but also is difficult to maneuver snow removal equipment and plows around them.
Curry said he does not believe council’s requiring off-street parking for residents that live on Anderson Street would be an inconvenience.
“Almost every house has off-street parking available,” he noted.
He suggested council order a trial period banning on-street parking on Anderson Street from its intersection with Susquehanna Avenue to its intersection with Oak Street.
Council President Sara Curulla said council will examine the suggestion at its combined committee and business meeting on Jan. 28. She said this would allow council time to obtain information on revising the current ordinance for traffic flow on Anderson Street and investigate requirements for a trial banning on-street parking on Anderson Street.
Council members indicated they believed Curry’s suggestion is a good one.
“I am afraid someone is going to get hurt and I am afraid it is going to be kids,” Councilman Dave Donahue said. “We’ve had complaints for quite a while. We need to do something,” he said.
