CURWENSVILLE — To help ensure the safety of residents, Curwensville Borough Council is exploring creating and adopting an ordinance to oversee rental properties in the borough.
At Monday’s monthly business meeting, council discussed the usefulness of such a decree that could set a base standard in order to deter blighted properties from being rented out by requiring a rental license to be securred before a property is able to be leased.
Councilman Tom Carfley who also serves as the borough code enforcement officer, said, “There are people living in this town and we don’t know who they are.” Carfley said he believed there were most recently people convicted of sex crimes living in the borough and council was not aware they were there.
He said he would support a law that would require landlords to register their rental units with the borough so that the code enforcement officer could perform inspections prior to a tennant moving in and after they move out to ensure state and local property maintenance laws are being complied with by landlords.
“That way we would be sure they are fit to live in,” Carfley said. He said council could also have a list of names of those living in the units in the event of any issues.
Council gave Carfley permission to get additional information about similar ordinances to allow it to move forward with enacting an ordinance.
Carfley told The Progress following the meeting, he has received a sample ordinance from a Pennsylvania community and hopes to secure several other ordinances to help the borough develop its own ordinance for rental units.
