CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council promoted the borough’s part-time officer at Monday’s meeting.
Following a 20-minute executive session called for personnel matters, council approved advancing Officer Joe Witherite to a full-time position in the Curwensville Borough Police Department.
Witherite has been employed by the borough at various times. He was one of the part-time officers furloughed several years ago because of the borough’s budget constraints, but his position was returned following council’s adoption of the 2018 spending plan.
Police Committee Chairman David Donahue said, when presenting the motion, Witherite’s promotion is effective Monday, April 16. He will be paid $19.57 per hour during his first year of employment. His salary will increase to $21.75 per hour following his completion of his first year as a full-time employee.
