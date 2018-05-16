CURWENSVILLE — Code Enforcement Officer Tom Carfley told Curwensville Borough Council at Monday’s meeting he does not have enough hours to accomplish his job.
Carfley is also a councilman.
“Twenty hours per week doesn’t begin to cover (code enforcement duties in the borough) and now the grass is up,” Carfley said, indicating he would soon have to deal with long grass and grass mowing complaints.
He said if he requires members of the borough crew to cut the lawns of all the properties in the borough where the grass is too long or unkept, employees would be mowing about four of their five work days each week.
He said many of the complaints he receives are for trash around a home. He also noted it can be difficult to find a property’s owner so that he can issue a citation for the violation.
He said he currently has about 30 homes in the borough that he is working on for one potential violation or another.
“We are very pleased with what you’ve been able to do so far,” Council President Sara Curulla said.
Wanting to help assist Carfley in future endeavors, council approved sending a draft of an ordinance to oversee borough rental properties to Solicitor Ryan Sayers for an opinion.
At the April meeting, Carfley requested a new decree to assist him in doing his job. The ordinance would set a base property standard in order to deter blighted properties in the borough from being rented out. Landlords would be required to register their rental properties and provide a list of names of those residing there.
At the April meeting, Carfley told council he would support a law that would require landlords to register their rental units with the borough so that the code enforcement officer could perform inspections prior to a tenant moving in and after they move out to ensure state and local property maintenance laws are being complied with by landlords.
“That way we would be sure they are fit to live in,” Carfley said at the April meeting.
