CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School Board on Thursday approved the district’s proposed 2018-19 spending plan that includes a more than 3 mill tax increase.
The millage increase will bring an additional $113,882 into the district’s coffers. District residents whose homes are appraised at $40,000 will pay just over $30 in additional property taxes according to information presented at the board’s budget workshops.
The budget projects next year’s revenue at $16,705,277 and expenses at $18,210,180.
A breakdown of the upcoming year’s income shows $4,289,082 is expected from local sources with the bulk of that amount, $3,227,116 is from real estate taxes from the district’s property owners. Anticipated funds from the state are $12,057,417 with more than half of the share, $7,610,531 being basic education funding. The remaining portion, $358,778 is paid by the federal government to the district’s Title I, II and IV programs.
Expenses breakdown to $10,995,382 for instructional programs for both elementary and secondary schools including instructors’ salaries and benefits, $4,989,334 for student support services; $484,715 for student activities and community service; $261,300 for facility improvement and upkeep; and $1,479,449 for debt service.
The budget will be open to the budget for the next 30 days during the administrative offices’ business hours. The board plans to adopt the spending plan at its June 18 meeting.
The board also approved the following items related to the budget. The Act 511 taxes including 1-percent wage and 0.5 percent realty transfer levies were adopted.
Donna Lash of Northwest Bank was appointed by the board as district treasurer for the 2018-19 school year and Walter Hopkins & Co. LLP, auditor for the district’s 2017-18 financial records.
