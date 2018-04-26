Curwensville Snappy's obtains liquor license

CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council no longer has a say in whether a local convenience store has a liquor license.
At Monday’s special meeting, Curwensville Borough Council was updated on the progress of a liquor license application for Snappy’s Convenience Store located in the borough.
The store needs a liquor license to allow it to sell single servings of beer, wine and carry-out six packs.
Council President Sara Curulla reported the store has acquired a liquor license from the former Adam’s Golden Grill restaurant in Curwensville.
“The license has been transferred. It’s out of (council’s) hands,” Curulla said. “Council could not stop the transfer because the license is from Adam’s,” she said, explaining, the state Liquor Control Board does not require council’s permission when a liquor license is moved from one business located in the borough to another.
She said the PLCB does require the store to meet certain requirements such as seating and food service.
“You can’t fight progress. We’ll see what happens there,” Curulla said.
Council held a public hearing March where several business owners expressed concern over the request and asked council to not approve the transfer a liquor license from the Karthaus area. With a split vote, council denied the transfer.
Curwensville will join other Snappy’s convenience stores located in Clearfield, DuBois, Bald Eagle and Lewistown that sell patrons a single serving with a meal or a six pack to take out.
The store in Houtzdale will be expanded to offer indoor dining and a beer cave, according to a previously published report.
Snappy’s stores are owned by JJ Powell Inc., Philipsburg. The Progress made a request to the company for an update on the Curwensville store. The call was not returned by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.