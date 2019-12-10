CLEARFIELD — District Attorney-Elect Ryan P. Sayers on Tuesday announced that Leanne R. Nedza, a veteran prosecutor and defense attorney, will serve as First Assistant District Attorney in the Office of District Attorney of Clearfield County. As first assistant, Nedza will be the second-in-command to Sayers and will act as the district attorney in his absence.
Nedza completed her undergraduate studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she graduated cum laude, and then graduated from Duquesne University School of Law in 2002. While a student at Duquesne, she was an intern at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, serving under the late Justice Ralph Cappy.
After graduating from Duquesne, Nedza worked as the judicial law clerk for Elk/Cameron Counties until January 2004, when she joined the Clearfield County office of the district attorney. During her seven years in the D.A.’s office, Nedza prosecuted numerous felony and misdemeanor cases, and has argued a number of cases before the Pennsylvania Superior Court. She has also argued before the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.
Following her time in the Clearfield County D.A’.s Office, Nedza joined the law office of Blakley and Jones where she was an associate until opening her own law office in July 2012.
“I am very pleased that Leanne agreed to join my team as First Assistant District Attorney,” Sayers said. “Throughout her career as a prosecutor and a defense attorney, she has been a zealous advocate for her clients. This experience and determination will be a benefit to the people of Clearfield County because she will be an advocate for them. As a former prosecutor and defense attorney, Leanne will bring a new perspective to the job and I am excited to work with her to help protect the citizens of Clearfield County.”
“I am honored that DA-elect Sayers chose me for this position,” said Nedza. “His enthusiasm is contagious, and I look forward to working with him and local law enforcement to serve the people of Clearfield County.”
Sayers was elected as Clearfield County District Attorney on Nov. 5. Sayers promised to work hard in implementing a reform and innovative focused agenda to address the drug epidemic and crimes associated with drugs by working with law enforcement and local agencies.