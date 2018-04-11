DuBOIS — Fire Chief Ben Blakley held his son Rocco tightly Tuesday afternoon as several units of DuBois City firefighters and a National Fuel representative rushed to a suspected gas leak at Little Hands Childcare Center.
Located on McCracken Run Road, Blakley said approximately 42 kids, including his son, were evacuated when a hot water tank ruptured and child care providers thought they smelled gas.
Blakley said everything was checked and within a short time the children were returned inside.
“Everything’s good,” Blakley said as the crews packed up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.