PUNXSUTAWNEY — An upcoming vendor show will offer a good time for divas everywhere, supporting local mothers in the process.
Diva Day — a vendor and craft show presenting up to 30 different direct sales booths — will be held Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney.
Event Coordinator and Punxsutawney native Tracy McCoy said Diva Day started when she and friends came together and started selling the things they were passionate about.
McCoy is a knitter herself, making everything from summer and winter clothing to stuffed animals and selling her creations to the community.
The show, which has been around for five years or more, used to be held at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center but eventually grew too big for it. Diva Day is now held at Gobbler’s Knob, home of the famous Groundhog’s Day extravaganza.
With up to 30 crafters and direct sales vendors, Diva Day presents a wide variety of handmade items like soy candles and jewelry, along with clothing, makeup and much more. Although it is aimed towards women, men are welcome to come and shop for their wives or mothers, McCoy said. Many of the vendors put together Mother’s Day packages for purchase.
Diva Day is held twice a year, once in conjunction with Mother’s Day and the other following Thanksgiving in the fall, McCoy said.
Events like these give small businesses and local saleswomen an outlet to market themselves and their products, McCoy said, adding that it’s important for mothers and women in general to have hobbies they are passionate about.
“We all deserve to be pampered, and at these shows you can try different things and win prizes,” she said. “We have been trapped inside all winter and are looking for some spring.”
Some vendors come every year, such as Lularoe and Younique sales consultants, whereas others are just debuting themselves, McCoy said. The Denim Boutique, a jean collection line, and Color Street, a nail sales company‚ will present their products this year.
Female-focused groups and vendors such as Damsels in Defense, a women’s empowerment and healing organization, will also be there, with unique protection products like stun guns and pepper spray packages.
Not only is Diva Day a good way to pick out last-minute Mother’s Day gifts, but it also can be a great family outing day, McCoy said. Gobbler’s Knob is home to hiking trails and touristy scenery for people to enjoy, and downtown Punsutawney is a great stopping point to consider afterward, she said.
A light lunch will be available, with proceeds benefiting a local animal shelter, McCoy said.
Gobbler’s Knob is located at 1548 Wooland Ave. in Punxsutawney.
