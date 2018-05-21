CLEARFIELD — Lawrence Township continues to have problems with people bringing their dogs to the Recreation Park and not cleaning up after them.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said they are receiving complaints regarding people bringing their dogs onto the Multi-Purpose Field and not cleaning up after them.
He said there are a number of youth athletic organizations that use the field and they are having problems with children stepping and falling in dog waste.
Ruffner said he takes his dogs up to the park and lets them run around on the field too, but he makes sure to clean up after them.
He noted the township has baggies and trash cans at the park for people to use to clean up after their dogs.
“Be respectful to the children,” Secretary Barbara Shaffner said. “We don’t want to have to make it ‘no pets allowed’.”
In the future, Ruffner said he would like to have a dog park in Lawrence Township, but until then he asked that people clean up after their dogs.
“It’s common courtesy wherever you are,” Ruffner said.
In other business, Roadmaster Ron Woodling reminded residents to slow down when the road crew is working along the roads. He said motorists need to slow down whenever one sees a township truck stopped along the side of the road with its yellow lights on.
He said the township doesn’t place flagmen out when doing small jobs like putting up signs, but if motorists continue to drive too fast in these work zones, he will be forced to use flagmen.
Also in road business, supervisors awarded the tar and chip contract to Suit-Kote for $49,812.
Annual budgeted donations were approved for Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport $10,000, CAST $750, Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library $2,500, SPCA $1,250 for a total of $14,500.
Supervisors also approved zoning amendments as proposed and proposed an additional zoning amendment to allow day care centers in the commercial zoning district as well as some other changes. The public hearing on the proposed changes will be held on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the township office on George Street.
In personnel matters, supervisors accepted the retirement of Rick Turner from the road crew effective July 6 and approved to advertise for a seasonal road crew employee.
Supervisors approved Roger Hoyt, Brian Owens and McDonald’s Plumbing Service to perform sewer system inspections. The township also uses its inspector PennSafe to perform sewer inspections
They also approved signing a 48-month contract for Co-Stars to provide electricity to the township.
