BROCKWAY — Don Bailey is best known for his NASCAR racing during the early 1950’s.
He was the number one ranked racer in Pennsylvania and fourth in the nation in 1952, resulting in his racing picture appearing on the front cover of all the NASCAR racing programs throughout Pennsylvania in 1953.
In 1956, Bailey raced in the Daytona 500 when the race track was still on the beach. Visitors to Daytona, Fla., can today see his program cover picture in a distinguished place of honor as they enter the door of the current North Turn Restaurant located on the north end stands of the old race track.
Since his racing days, Bailey has been busy and today, at age 90, is involved in a new project with the Lanes Mills United Methodist Church Men’s Group.
Bailey founded the group in 1910 and remained president until just the past couple of years. In honor of his founding efforts, he was named president emeritus by the group and remains a key member in all the group’s endeavors.
This spring, the men’s group has offered chicken BBQ on the second Saturday of each month to raise funds to help pay down the mortgage on the church’s new social building.
The event has become a popular eating destination for the public and sells out quickly. The popularity of the BBQ stems in great part from the featured secret sauce billed as, “Don Bailey’s Secret Racing Sauce — It’s the Sauce that made him FAST!” One member of the group said, “The sauce is $8 and we throw in a free half chicken, beans, slaw, and roll to go along with it.”
On the humorous side, Don Bailey doesn’t like chicken. He says his days in the Navy were the reason for developing that personal aversion.
The next BBQ will be on May 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sold out at the Lanes Mills United Methodist Church’s new building on Rattlesnake Road, Brockway.
