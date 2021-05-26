DuBOIS –The graduation ceremony for the DuBois Area High School Class of 2021 has been moved to Thursday because of the weather forecast.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for Friday, but a survey of the senior class led to the event being rescheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at E.J. Mansell Stadium.
“Due to the impending forecast of inclement weather, the senior class requested our consideration to reschedule the graduation ceremony to Thursday,” DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton said. “We organized a meeting with our senior class advisors and created a survey for the senior class to vote on their preference for the graduation ceremony. Of the 260 seniors, 208 completed the survey and voted to move the ceremony to Thursday.
“Regardless of gathering limitations, it’s important for us to do everything we can to have an outdoor graduation ceremony. Graduation is a significant milestone for our senior class and we want to provide them with the opportunity to invite as many guests as they would like. Facilitating an outdoor ceremony prevents us for having to limit tickets for guests and the outdoor venue was requested by our seniors,” Benton said.