DuBOIS — When the going gets tough, …
It is never easy, but DuBois Area United Way co-chairwomen Bobbie Shaffer and Marla Minns and Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio announced that the annual campaign exceeded its $420,000 goal.
As of Tuesday, $420,919.11 had been pledged or collected.
“Hats off to the DuBois community,” Suplizio said. “Without a doubt this was one of the hardest goals we’ve ever had to reach. When times are tough, this area comes through, and we appreciate everyone’s help – individuals, businesses and corporations.”
Mines has been involved with United Way for 14 years and said, “I’ve been impressed with the generosity of this community and this year was no exception. I want to thank the community for their support.”
She and Shaffer praised Suplizio, Toni (Butler) and the United Way board, without whose help the job would have been impossible.”
Shaffer said that without Suplizio’s direction, the United Way “would not have been able to help countless individuals with counseling, child care, CPR classes, meals, etc.”
Suplizio said Shaffer and Minns have attended every fund raiser and event the United Way has held since the early 2000s. “They’ve always worked behind the scenes, and without them we would not be able to reach our goal. They stepped up to the plate this year as co-chairs.”
He also thanked the United Way board and President Ed Yahner.
“Many United Ways are amazed at what an incredibly giving area we live in; the DuBois Area United Way is a small United Way with one of the larger goals in the state of Pennsylvania,” Shaffer said. “We live in such a caring and giving area. Thank you DuBois area; you are amazing.”
The United Way’s member agencies include:
Agape Community Services, American Red Cross Heartland Chapter, ARC – Recreation & Respite Club, Bucktail Council Boy Scouts of America, Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County League on Social Services, Clearfield County Society for Handicapped or Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc., Dickinson Center, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area Volunteer Firemen’s Training Fund, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Public Library, DuBois Senior & Community Center, Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Guardian Angel Center, Mengle Memorial Library, Mid-State Literacy Council, Passages Inc., RSVP – Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care.
The agency serves portions of Clearfield and Jefferson counties, including the City of DuBois, the boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Brockway and Troutville and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington and Polk.
The DuBois Area United Way was founded in 1956 by the late Paul G. Reitz, former DuBois mayor, founder of Riverside Markets and later chairman and chief executive officer of The Penn Traffic Company. The original agency was known as the DuBois United Fund. The first campaign goal was $73,900 and supported 14 member agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.