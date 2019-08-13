The DuBois City Council unanimously approved the sewer service agreement with Sandy Township that the supervisors there approved unanimously last week.
After council members lauded the city staff for the work it did on the agreement, City Solicitor Toni Cherry called it “extraordinary” and, noting that it is a 30-year agreement, said it will provide stability and create a long-term working relationship between the two municipalities.
Long Avenue lightsCity Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the installation of new street light along West Long Avenue between High and Brady streets should begin in the next month to month-and-a-half.
The trees along West Long Avenue will be removed.
Nights along that stretch will be dark while the existing lights are removed and the new poles and lights installed. Business owners will be notified regarding the schedule once it is established.
Railroad crossingSuplizio had good news for drivers who contend with the railroad crossing at Liberty Boulevard and East DuBois Avenue.
The railroad and PennDOT met with city officials Monday.
An interim “fix” will be put in place Sept. 10-12. Traffic will not be interrupted. A full-scale replacement is anticipated in 2021.
Parking metersSuplizio announced that parking meter collections will be converted to weekly.
The new meter at the Pershing Lot at Brady Street and East Long Avenue has been installed. In addition to cash, it accepts credit cards and, eventually, will be able to process phone apps.
Planning
recommendationsThe council approved two recommendations from the city Planning Commission
- The first is for the Penn Highlands East Campus development, which involves demolition and reconstruction of an office structure.
- The second is for JLP Investments to construct an office building on an L-shaped piece of property on Beaver Drive facing Division Street.
The approvals are contingent on the applicants securing the necessary permits from Clearfield County and state agencies.
Loitering ordinanceThe council instructed Toni Cherry and police Chief Blaine Clark to develop an ordinance that will give police enforcement options to deal with loitering.
Sewer service protectionThe city will distribute a brochure to city and Sandy Township sewage customers that deals with protecting the system.
It includes a list of items that should never be flushed down a toilet, including wipes of any size; they are not biodegradable and can clog lines.
Local radarSince February 2015, the city has been lobbying the General Assembly to approve the use of radar by local police in order to combat speeding.
Council members signed a letter Monday to the House Transportation Committee urging passage of House Bill 1686.
The legislation has been passed by the state Senate.
DronesSolicitor Cherry will review an ordinance regulating drones.
The city has received a couple complaints and asks anyone with a complaint or concern to call Suplizio, Clark or code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead.
Items for saleThe city will solicit bids on five items on the Municibid website, including a welder, salt spreader, compressor, utility trailer and concrete saw.
Music Fest finaleThe annual Music Fest concert series will conclude the 2019 season on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. at the Edward V. Amphitheater in City Park.
The council is hosting the finale.
Upcoming meetingsThe next council work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, in the city building.
The city office and garage will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday.