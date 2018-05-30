DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council picked its way through a smorgasbord of topics at its regular meeting Tuesday, held a day later than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday.
The council voted, 4-1, to approve access to a landlocked property that is situated in Sandy Township off Tower Lane, which is in the city.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo cast the dissenting vote.
The development will include a two-unit apartment and cul-de-sac.
Parking unresolved
Council Bill 1933, as amended, was presented, discussed and tabled.
The bill would amend the parking ordinance by providing that “No parking on rights-of-way or between the curb or edge of pavement of the road or alley and the sidewalk that is not part of a designated driveway.”
The question has left the council flummoxed because the existing ordinance has not been uniformly enforced in the past, which has created a plethora of problems in the present.
The bill will be placed on the agenda for the council’s next work session, which will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 7.
Gas well bill
The council unanimously approved a letter to state representatives opposing House Bill 2154 which Bernardo said would, if passed, cede control of disposal injection wells from the state Department of Environmental Protection to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Bids authorized
Bids were authorized for rehabilitation of the tennis, basketball and volleyball courts in city park and paving the entire way around three sides of the tennis courts as well as for swimming pool work that includes ADA accessibility and upgrades including a “bucket” toy.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the project will require removal of several trees that are adversely affecting the tennis courts.
Watch for children
Police Chief Blaine Clark said that with the school year coming to a close soon, drivers should watch for children on and along streets and in crosswalks. He said the police will be paying special attention to motorists who fail to yield the right of way at crosswalks.
Job well done
Supplizio commended the work of the firefighters from the city and surrounding stations for their work at a fire on West Long Avenue two weeks ago. He said it could have been much worse than it was.
Hydrant flushing
Hydrant flushing will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 17, and continue for approximately 10 days.
