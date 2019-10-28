DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council approved two proclamations during its work session Thursday.
The first encourages residents to “Change you clock, change your battery” on Sunday, Nov. 3.
That is the day that Standard Time returns after most Americans turn their clocks back one hour before they go to bed Saturday night.
The proclamation suggests that those who have smoke detectors in their residences replace the batteries in them to ensure that they are working.
Even though an estimated three out of four houses have at least one smoke detector, at least half of them are inoperative because of dead batteries.
The second proclamation declares Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11.
Saying the day offers an opportunity for Americans to recognize the sacrifices of those who served in the Armed Forces, the council asked residents, on behalf of George D. Montgomery American Legion Posts 17, the James J. Patterson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 and the Disabled Veterans, Chapter 85, to mark the day with appropriate observances.
Because Veterans Day falls on the second Monday of November, the council voted to move its regular council meeting to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Caroline Lieber was reappointed to a five-year term on the DuBois Housing Authority Board of Directors. Authority Executive Director Rose Smith made the request to reappoint Lieber.
Prior to the council’s regular meeting Monday, a public hearing will be held at 6:50 p.m. to solicit suggestions on how to use the 2019-20 Community Development Block Grant allocation.
The city will receive about $298,000 from CDBG and must use at least 70 percent to benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.
The council’s regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. today (Monday) in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.