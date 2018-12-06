DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council held a brief work session Thursday afternoon and approved a recommendation from the Planning Commission concerning Rusty Gate Apartments at 417 Rumbarger Ave.
The commission reported that Rick Bernardo bought the Baker property on Rumbarger Avenue. He would like to divide the property and build a new house on each lot, one that is 13,000 square feet and the other that is 15,000 square feet.
The commission voted 3-0, with Diane Bernardo abstaining, to approve the request for lot subdivision and consolidation. The council accepted that recommendation, 4-0, with Councilwoman Bernardo abstaining.
‘Lights look good’
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said he has gotten many compliments about the Christmas lights on Long Avenue and Main Street.
Main Street traffic
With respect to Main Street, the council voted to restrict truck traffic to local deliveries after the recent rehabilitation work on it and DuBois Street. The action is intended to prevent heavy “through” trucks from using Main and DuBois streets to avoid the traffic lights on Liberty Boulevard and Brady Street.
Police Chief Blaine Clark said that once signs are erected noting the restriction, officers will enforce it.
Benefit dinner Sunday
Clark also noted that a spaghetti dinner will be held in memory of Officer Patrick Straub, who died in a traffic accident in September.
The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Falls Creek Eagles. The cost is $8 per plate.
Budget hearing Monday
The council’s regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The meeting will be preceded at 6:50 p.m. by a public hearing on the proposed 2019 budget.
