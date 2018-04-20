DuBOIS — In the sure and certain hope that it won’t be snowing in late June, the DuBois City Council approved a request of support for the Summer Music Fest on Thursday evenings at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in city park.
Longtime organizer Jack Averill said last year’s series cost $3,275 and, with a $980 balance to start the year, he asked the council to provide an additional $2,800 to pay for this year’s 10 events.
Music Fest begins June 28 with Vagabonds. Sharp tones, Once More, 14th St. Jazz Band and Clearfield Community band will be featured in July. Root 2 Fifth, Deacons of Dixieland, DuBois Community Band, Sharp Tones and a grand finale City of DuBois Night will round out August.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo praised Averill’s work on the concert series.
Overlook Drive
The council voted unanimously to instruct solicitor Toni Cherry to prepare an ordinance to make parking on either side of Overlook Drive illegal.
Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh was absent.
Sidewalks
The city will divert some grant money to constructing new sidewalks along both sides of Park Avenue and Maple Avenue in 2019. The work will extend to the border with Sandy Township.
Summer dumpster
New summer dumpster hours were announced. From May through September, the dumpster will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the city garage.
There are separate dumpsters for electronics, brush and steel and metal.
Items that will not be accepted include household garbage, open paint cans, anything containing freon and tires.
Recyclables should be placed at curbside for regular weekly pickup.
Police activities
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio congratulated the police department for its recent outreach efforts, including Officer Randy Thompson’s sojourn in red high heels along Liberty Boulevard in the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of sexual assault.
The police also held an open house that attracted a “very, very nice turnout” and Suplizio said additional events are likely.
Chief Blaine Clark provided the monthly report, which included 12 thefts, two burglaries, five forgery or fraud incidents, 12 activated alarms, nine criminal mischiefs, 23 assaults, 20 disorderly conducts, 17 domestic disputes, 13 animal complaints, 48 suspicious persons or circumstances, three trespasses, 27 welfare or mental health checks, three missing persons, 11 drug investigations, four DUIs, 32 traffic accidents or investigations and 229 supplemental or follow-up contacts. Officers issued 46 citations, 34 warnings and 191 parking tickets and handled 1,093 calls in March.
Washdown rescheduled
The city’s annual parking lots washdown has been postponed for a week, until Friday, Aug. 27, beginning around 8 p.m.
Monday meeting
The council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
