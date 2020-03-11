DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council sent another letter in support of a bill to allow municipal governments in Pennsylvania to use radar to enforce speed limits.
Pennsylania is the only state that does not allow the use of radar by local police departments.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo, who has championed the measure as the city’s delegate to the Pennsylvania Municipal League, said during Monday’s regular council meeting that the city has been behind this initiative since 2015.
There are indications, however, that the bill could be put “on the back burner.”
Council members signed a letter to state Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati of Brockway urging him to ask the House leadership to bring it up for second consideration and final passage.
She urged residents to call Scarnati’s Brockway office — (814) 265-2030 — and express their support.
Spring cleanup
The annual spring cleanup will take place from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, April 25. It will kick off at the American Legion hut on Liberty Boulevard. Participants will go to a site of their choosing or may elect to be assigned to an area. Locations can be anywhere in the DuBois area.
The event is coordinated by Downtown DuBois Inc., formerly the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group, along with partners such as churches, Scout groups, youth homes, businesses, schools and veterans and civic groups.
More information is available by calling 375-4769 or 591-2570.
One-way now
The second and final reading of Council Bill 1945 to make Robinson Street one-way passed without objection.
Robinson Street will be one-way from Howard Avenue to Quarry Avenue.
Park restrooms
Despite the early taste of spring weather, the water in the restrooms at City Park probably won’t be turned on until after April 1.
Legal matter
Solicitor Toni Cherry said the city has prevailed in a recent decision by the Office of Open Records and requested a brief closed meeting after the regular meeting.
New Controller
Shannon Gabriel was sworn in by Mayor Randy Schmidt. She succeeds Shane Dietz, who was appointed controller when Lisa LaBrasca Becker was elected Treasurer. Dietz was appointed to fill the unexpired portion of Schmidt’s term as a councilman when Schmidt took over the mayoral duties after Gary Gilbert’s retirement in January.
Next meeting
The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.