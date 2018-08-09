DuBOIS — Several members of DuBois City Council responded to a story in Wednesday’s Courier-Express detailing the competing offers by the city and Aqua Pennsylvania for Sandy Township’s water system.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said that, contrary to one opinion in particular, the city “is not the enemy.”
“Most of us have relatives or property in the township,” she said, while contending that Aqua, if it wins, “won’t have people like us thinking about them.”
Councilman Ed Walsh urged township residents to attend a public meeting Monday to ask questions about the possible sale.
He noted that the vocal critic to whom Bernardo referred in her remarks “doesn’t use or pay for municipal water or sewage.”
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio thanked Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell and Engineer Chris Nasuti for putting together the graph that compares the bids for the late system.
The two most critical points, he said, are that the purchase prices are the same and the city’s price for 3,000 gallons is 20 percent lower than Aqua’s bid.
“Where is it going to get its water,” Suplizio asked, noting that if it is not the city water residents currently consume, there is no guarantee of quality.
With respect to any rate increases, he said that no matter who buys the system, any increases will have to be approved by the Pennsylvania Utility Commission.
The public meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the Oklahoma Fire Hall.
Route 255 work
Nasuti said no one from the state has contacted the city about the Route 255 paving project. Paving has been delayed by the weather but there is no date for completion of the work.
Pedestrian crossing
The council adopted a resolution to apply for $176,486 from the Multimodal Transportation Fund through the Commonwealth Financing Authority. The money, if awarded, will pay for a pedestrian crossing at Division Street and Route 255.
Voting delegate
Bernardo was appointed as the city’s voting delegate to the Pennsylvania Municipal League’s annual summit, which will take place Oct. 4-6 in Pittsburgh.
Field dedication
Council members were reminded that the dedication ceremony for the Rose & Dennis Heindl Memorial Field will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Bless the vehicles
The annual 911 Blessing of the Service Vehicles will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the First United Methodist Church on West Long Avenue.
DMAP coupons
There are 42 DMAP coupons left for the city’s reservoir property for the 2018-19 hunting season. Each coupon is good for one doe license for use in any season. Coupons ay be picked up at the city building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each business day. All hunters – residents and non-residents – are eligible to pick up one coupon for each license. Hunters must present their hunting license.
There are no DMAP coupons left for the city’s well property.
Big item pickup
The Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group will hold a large item clean up on Saturday, Aug. 18.
The volunteer effort is for city residents only, and they must have Advanced Disposal sanitation service.
The event is intended “to help DuBois city residents to remove items they can’t move themselves duet physical limitations or no vehicle.”
Items may include furniture, appliances, wood scraps, etc.
There is no fee to participate but cash donations will be accepted to help with ongoing revitalization efforts.
Those participating in the large item clean-up must register by calling 591-2570.
Judicial sale
Two properties in the city have been processed for placement on the next Clearfield County judicial sale.
Such sales occur after a property that is exposed for sale for non-payment of taxes fails to sell. The judicial sale frees the property of all liens in an attempt to make it more salable.
Of the 10 properties in the city that are eligible to be sold in this manner, four others will be added to the next one. Four others are delayed due to process and service issues.
Clear alleys, sidewalks
Code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead reminds residents that they must keep brush and shrubs cleared and/or trimmed from alleys and sidewalks.Those who fail to do so may be ticketed.
Condolences
The council adopted a resolution of condolence at the death of former city official Essie Quinn, who served as a councilwoman from 1988-90, Redevelopment Authority board member from 1984-88 and code enforcement Officer from 1990 until her retirement in 2001.
The resolution states that Quinn filled “these important positions with distinction and advantage to the taxpayers of the City of DuBois” and was “always conscientious to the highest degree in these positions of trust, and moved only by the best interests of her fellow citizens.”
Monday meeting
The council’s regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at city hall on West Scribner Avenue.
