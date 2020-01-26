DuBOIS — Residents are reminded that they are required to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after a storm ends.
The reminder was issued at Thursday’s City Council work session.
Equipment salesThe council accepted bids to sell three pieces of equipment: a 201 Dodge Charger for $3,613.13 to a Pittsburgh area municipality, a 2006 Ford F350 Powerstorke for $7,800 to a Philadelphia area community and a 1962 Galion Grader 503 for $5,900 to Brockway Borough.
The bids were received through the online government auction site municibid.com
Hospital
Avenue projectAuthorization was given to advertise for bids for work on Hospital Avenue.
The city and Penn Highlands Healthcare will collaborate on installing lighting from an unlit segment of Main Street to the intersection with Hospital Avenue and continuing to Munro Street.
Catholic
Schools WeekThe council proclaimed Jan. 26-31 as National Catholic Schools Week. Catholic schools have offered religion-centered education to DuBois area youth since 1889.
The proclamation reads, in part, that DuBois Area Catholic Schools “challenge all students to ‘Learn Well … Live Well … Serve Well.’”
Meeting todayThe council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. today (Monday) in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.