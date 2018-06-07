DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council decided to leave Second Avenue behind the Penn State DuBois campus one-way.
The 4-0 vote came after Penn State asked to have the street revert to two-way traffic.
Residents expressed concern that doing so would disrupt the neighborhood and the council agreed.
Overlook Drive
The council decided not to take any action with respect to parking on Overlook Drive.
Council Bill 1933
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio suggested a way to “smooth” parking restrictions into effect if the pending council bill is passed.
The bill would amend the parking ordinance by providing that “No parking on rights-of-way or between the curb or edge of pavement of the road or alley and the sidewalk that is not part of a designated driveway.”
Suplizio suggested a two- or three-month period during which residents would be advised of the change and police would issue warnings rather than citations.
The bill may be acted on at Monday’s regular council meeting.
Reappointments
Planning Commission Chairwoman Nancy Moore and commission member Diane Bernardo were reappointed to four-year terms through June 1, 2022.
Dumpster Day
The council voted to change the monthly Dumpster Day at the city garage to Thursday, July 5, due to the Independence Day holiday.
Summer is here
Code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said he is “getting yelled at every day” as he tries to keep up with violations of ordinances requiring property owners to keep their yards mowed and their properties cleaned up.
He said he has filed “a lot of citations and issued a lot of tickets,” adding that with 4,000 addresses in the city, he is doing what he can as quickly as he can.
Request approved
Lain Hailstorm’s request to use DuBois City Park and the Walkway on Saturday, Oct. 6, for Aegis: Mission Run was approved. The event is intended to “raise awareness of and raise funds for mission organizations and missionaries in connection to the local area.”
House passes bill
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said the state House passed a bill that would cede control of disposal injection wells from the state Department of Environmental Protection to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The council had written to legislators opposing the bill, which moves to the state Senate for its consideration.
The council’s regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.