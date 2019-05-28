A bill to amend the ordinance governing DuBois’ parks and recreation areas was passed on its first reading Tuesday evening by the City Council.
Provisions include:
- Hours of operation for all parks and other recreational areas will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., except for special events approved by the city.
- Facilities of any playground are to be used only by children 12 years of age or younger.
- Motorized vehicles are limited to city-owned vehicles, ambulances and other emergency vehicles.
- Bicycles, skateboards, roller skates, scooters, hoverboards and segways are prohibited except in ares specifically designated for their use.
- No pets of any kind are permitted in any of the recreational areas, except for dogs in the dog park and along the walkway designated specifically for dogs, which must be on a leash not exceeding 6 feet in length. Service dogs are allowed provided the owner has the appropriate paperwork.
- No open first are permitted on any city-owned grounds. Fires in proper receptacles are allowed provided they are approved by the city.
- No alcohol, narcotic or habit-producing drugs are permitted, nor is any person who is intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
- Also prohibited are the use of slingshots, firecrackers, arrows, explosives, etc.,except for use provided for by permit; soliciting, begging or peddling; lewd, immoral or indecent acts; loitering, gambling, abusive language, hunting; day or overnight camping without a special permit; vandalism; smoking except in designated parking lot areas, and sitting on tables.
- The rules will apply to all properties owned by the city, including but not limited to Juniata Lake, Tannery Dam and its adjacent recreation areas, the walkway along Sandy Lick Creek from Liberty Boulevard to Shaffer Road, the Liberty Boulevard Overlook on East DuBois Avenue and the area known as City Park.
Violations carry a fine of $100 to $600 plus costs upon conviction and, if not paid, up to 30 days in jail. Any damage resulting from vandalism or other prohibited act must be repaid.
The proposed ordinance will be advertised in the newspaper prior to its second reading, after which action to approve it may be taken.
Treatment plant embankment
The council accepted the recommendation of City Engineer Chris Nasuti and awarded the bid for the embankment improvement project at the water treatment to Dave Roman Construction in the amount of $41,175.
LERTA review
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo told the council that the original bill authorizing the city’s participation in the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program has not been amended since it was enacted in 1983.
The council –Bernardo, Councilman Randy Schmidt and Mayor Gary Gilbert in the absence of Councilmen Jim Aughenbaugh and Ed Walsh –passed a motion instruction Solicitor Toni Cherry to prepare a bill to amend the legislation.
LERTA is a tax abatement plan intended to rehabilitate or redevelop dilapidated or blighted areas by granting a graduated payment schedule for property taxes to the developer for a specified period –usually five or 10 years.
Next meeting
The council will hold its next meeting, a work session, at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 7. The next regular council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 10.