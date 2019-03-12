DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council held its first regular meeting of March Monday night, the eve of municipal election petition deadline day.
Incumbent Councilwoman Diane Bernardo, Democrat, and Ed Walsh, Republican, are seeking their party’s nominations for re-election to 4-year terms.
Walsh is also seeking the GOP nomination for Clearfield County commissioner.
Councilmen Jim Aughenbaugh, Republican, and Randy Schmidt, Democrat, are in the middle of their 4-year terms, but Schmidt will be on the May primary ballot as he seeks the Democrat nomination for mayor.
Mayor Gary Gilbert decided not to seek re-election.
City Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker is in the middle of her first 4-year term and will not appear on this year’s ballot, but her successor in the Controller’s Office will seek election in his own right.
Shane Dietz, Republican, was appointed to fill the unexpired portion of LaBrasca Becker’s term when she was elected treasurer.
Reappointments
The council approved the reappointments of George Heigel and Patrick J. Reilly Jr. to 4-year-terms on the Hospital Authority of the City of DuBois.
Property for sale
The council will seek bids on the lot and structure at 17 S. Highland St.
The property was acquired by the city through a county judicial sale.
Previous efforts to sell the property were unsuccessful, and the city could forego the bid process due to those prior attempts.
But City Solicitor said the it is “better safe than sorry” to advertise for bids once again.
Closed meeting
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio asked for a short closed meeting to discuss a legal matter after the regular meeting adjourned.
Next meeting
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 21, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.