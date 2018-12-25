The DuBois City Council passed the 2019 budget and tax levy on Christmas Eve, the final meeting of the year.
Prior to the noontime meeting, the council held the second public hearing on the spending and tax plans.
After using a two-tier property tax system for several decades, the city will replace it with the familiar system used by counties, school districts and most municipalities.
The property tax levy of 23 mills includes 19.5 mills for the general fund and 3.5 mills for culture and recreation.
For tax purposes, a property with a market value of $100,000 in the city has an assessed valuation of $25,000; that is the amount of value upon which taxes are levied. The owner of a $100,000 property will pay about $288 in property taxes to the city, about $313 to the county and $1,191 to the school district.
The 2019 budget expects revenues and expenditures of $14,686,540.
Revenue includes $1,116,892 in real estate taxes, $1,087,602 in other local taxes, $1,336,843 from grants, $356,934 from state revenue entitlements, $222,000 in licenses, permits, fines and forfeits, $250,000 from timber sales and $8,810,000 in lease and management payments from the sewer and water operations.
Expenditures include $1,546,202 for general government, $2,945,637 for public safety, $4,647,091 for public works, $390,471 for recreation and culture, $1,190,798 in debt service, $1,479,450 to cover shortfalls in the Water Fund and Sewer Fund, $45,000 in miscellaneous expenses and $172,141 for insurance.
Right of way
The council directed City Solicitor Toni Cherry to review a right of way proposal from United Electric Cooperative involving city property on Rockton Road.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo expressed concerns over granting the request without sufficient consideration and/or concessions from United Electric.
Vehicle bids
The council accepted bids for the sale of three vehicles: $10,500 for a 2010 Ford F150 XL Extended Cab, $7,800 for a 2006 Ford F250 XL with plow and $6,200 for a 2012 Dodge Charger police car.
The vehicles were placed on an online website for bids. Doing so, said Redevelopment Director Joe Mitchell, resulted in more bidding activity and less cost.
New year
The council will hold its reorganization meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. The next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14.
2019 is a municipal election year. Mayor Gary Gilbert announced last week that he will not seek re-election. The terms of Councilman Ed Walsh and Councilwoman Diane Bernardo and Controller Shane Dietz expire at the end of 2019.
Walsh was excused from Tuesday’s meeting.
