DuBOIS — DuBois City Council passed the first reading of a bill to amend the ordinance that prohibits parking in city rights of way.
Council Bill 1937 was passed without objection by Mayor Gary Gilbert, Councilwoman Diane Bernardo and Councilmen Ed Walsh and Jim Aughenbaugh. Councilman Randy Schmidt was absent and excused.
The amendment will permit parking on any public rights of way in the city or “in any area located between the curb or edge of the pavement of the roadway or alley and the sidewalk which is not a part of a designated driveway only upon application for and receipt of a driveway permit and a driveway construction permit from the city.”
Council hopes the amendment will solve a thorny issue about where people can – and cannot – park, particularly in neighborhoods and residential areas.
LCB hearing
City solicitor Toni Cherry announced the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will hold a hearing at the city building at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.
The hearing is held as part of the process for the city to extend its authority to enforce its noise ordinance.
The current arrangement allows city police to enforce noise regulations throughout the city, including at licensed establishments. Otherwise, enforcement would be shared between city police everywhere but in licensed establishments, which would remain under LCB control.
Jobs well done
Councilman Aughenbaugh received a complimentary message over the weekend in appreciation for the city crews’ work on the streets and in repairing broken water lines.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio will pass the comment along to the workers.
Closed meeting
After adjourning the meeting, the council held a closed meeting to discuss a land issue.
Upcoming meetings
The next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, in council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Council rescheduled its next regular meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26.
