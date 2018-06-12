DuBOIS — The much-debated bill to amend the city’s parking ordinance passed Monday night, 3-0. Mayor Gary Gilbert and Councilman Randy Schmidt were absent, which left Ed Walsh as presiding along with councilmembers Diane Bernardo and Jim Aughenbaugh.
At Thursday’s work session, City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio suggested a way to “smooth” parking restrictions that will result if the bill were to be passed.
The bill would amend the parking ordinance by providing that “No parking on rights-of-way or between the curb or edge of pavement of the road or alley and the sidewalk that is not part of a designated driveway.”
Suplizio suggested a two- or three-month period during which residents would be advised of the change and police would issue warnings rather than citations.
Bernardo made a motion to pass the bill Monday, but a second was not immediately forthcoming.
Aughenbaugh stated his concern that there are other situations that need to be addressed and, “I think we can do better.”
City Solicitor Toni Cherry told the council that the city can decide what ordinances to enforce and how stringently to enforce them. Regardless, an ordinance cannot be enforced until it is passed.
She added that the police can’t be expected to do the job they are expected to do if they don’t have the ordinances to enforce. “You have to have their backs,” she said.
Aughenbaugh seconded Bernardo’s motion and it passed unanimously.
Dispensary OK’d
The council accepted the Planning Commission’s recommendation regarding approval of Rise DuBois’ plan to convert a residence at 209 Hospital Avenue into a medical marijuana dispensary. The secure facility will require internal remodeling and additional parking places.
Hydrant flushing
The city will begin hydrant flushing at 7 pm. Sunday. The process will last for about 10 days, during which residents may experience low water pressure or cloudy water for a brief period of time.
Tennis courts
The council approved Phase 2 of the City Park renovations, specifically the tennis courts. The work will include resurfacing of the courts and paving a road around the courts that will be one-way.
RACP projects
Two resolutions to proceed with submitting business plans to the state Department of Community and Economic Development were approved.
The plans are in conjunction with two Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program projects; the $600,000 Memorial Park Revitalization project and the $1.5 million Main Street Streetscape work. RACP is a competitive program that provides reimbursement of qualified expenses on pre-authorized projects.
Community Days
Jeff Baronick made his annual sojourn to the council seeking its blessing to use city police and public works resources and other city assets to assist in this weekend’s Community Days celebration.
The council granted his request.
Baronick said the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department rates and spends more than $100,000 each year on the two-day celebration, which begins Friday evening and continues through Saturday night.
This year’s attractions include a Human Cannonball Show, Central City Orchestra from Philadelphia, Repercussion from Nashville, Real McCoy from Washington DC, bands from five states competing in the drum and bugle competition, former Pittsburgh Pirates Manager Jim Leyland, a 5-K run/race that has more than 500 participants signed up, the Fire Department parade at 5 p.m. Saturday and the fireworks extravaganza Saturday night.
Next meeting
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 21, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
