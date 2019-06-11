The DuBois City Council completed revisions to the ordinance establishing regulations for the community’s parks and recreational areas.
After the initial reading of the amendment several weeks ago, residents expressed concern with some of its features, notably the hours of operation and restrictions on pets.
Council Bill 1938 became 1939 as amended and passed unanimously. It is effective immediately.
Solicitor Toni Cherry said most of the rules boil down to “common sense” but “some people in the community were raised by wolves.”
With respect to pets, dogs only will be allowed in any recreational areas, and they must be on a leash not exceeding 6 feet. They must also be under the full control of their owner at all times and may not roam free.
During special events, such as this weekend’s Community Days, the presence of any animals, including dogs, may be restricted.
All non-pedestrian modes of transportation may be banned at the discretion of city officials or the police, either for cause or for special events.
The daily hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., but may be extended at the discretion of police or city officials if circumstances warrant. The walkway and tennis courts are excluded from the hours of operation.
Penalties for violating the rules include fines and costs and/or a period of banishment for 30-120 days.
Sidewalk concern
William Allenbaugh of McCracken Run Road asked the council to pursue construction of a sidewalk along the north side of East DuBois Avenue/Route 255. He said it is a serious safety concern that needs to be addressed.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the city is limited in what it can do since that thoroughfare is a state highway, but agreed that something needs to be done.
He added that the city applies for and receives a number of grants for various projects. However, “We can’t take a grant for the ballfields and pave a road with that money. It just doesn’t work that way.”
Sewer agreement
Council members were presented with a sewer agreement between the city and Sandy Township. It is the product of collaboration by a committee from each municipality. There was no discussion of its terms.
Farmers Market
This year’s Farmers Market will be in the Pershing Parking Lot beginning Saturday, June 29, and continuing through Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7:15-11:30 a.m. each Saturday. The Farmers Market is a project of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group.
Veterans memorial
Barry Abbott and Daryl “Chico” Armendarez of the Sons of the American Legion presented the council with an aerial photo of the nearly completed veterans memorial in the park next to the American Legion Hut. Abbott noted that there are still 70 pavers available; each costs $100.
State Legion baseball
Abbott also announced that PCN Network will broadcast live the championship game of the Senior Division of the State American Legion Baseball tournament, which will be held in DuBois July 26-31. This is also the centennial of the American Legion and of Post 17 in DuBois.
“Build it and they will come,’ Abbott said. “DuBois has built; they have come and will continue to come.”
More information is available by contacting Abbott at 280-2017 or at jbka@verizon.net or by calling Suplizio at the city building.
Upcoming meetings
The council’s next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue. The next regular council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 24.
Due to the 4th of July holiday, the council moved its work session to Wednesday, July 3, at 4 p.m.