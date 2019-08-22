The replacement of street lights on West Long Avenue between High and Brady streets in downtown DuBois is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.
At Thursday’s city council meeting, city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said the current plan is to first remove the trees along that stretch of West Long Avenue. That will start at midnight Sunday, Sept. 8.
Once that is done, the existing lights will be removed and new lights will be installed.
That section of West Long Avenue will be closed from midnight to 8 a.m. on Monday, the 9th. No parking will be allowed during that time.
During the rest of the week, officials will do their best to keep the road open, but one lane may be closed at times.
Parking spaces will not be available while the old lights are being removed and the new ones installed.
Any concerns should be directed to the city building, 371-2000.
Gas contractThe council accepted a 2-year contract with Open Flow Gas for natural gas at $2.775 per dekatherm. That is lower than the current rate and will save the city about $4,000 per year.
Bill Deter of Open Flow explained that taking action now will shield the city from the price spikes that typically occur once winter sets in.
Another factor that gives the region some protection from price spirals is the abundant supply of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale operations.
Furniture problemsCode enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said he is perplexed by the number of complaints he is receiving because of people disposing of used furniture and appliances in their yards with the rest of their residential refuse.
Lawhead said items like that need to be cleared with Advanced Disposal prior to pickup, and can’t be left in yards waiting to use the city dumpster on the first Wednesday of each month.
Judicial sale replyThe city received notice from Heather L. Bozovich, Clearfield County solicitor, regarding an inquiry about how the county certifies properties for judicial sale.
Once properties have been exposed to sheriff’s sale and not sold, they can be restored to the tax rolls through a judicial sale, a last resort that clears all liens against the property.
The city had questioned why numerous properties that are eligible for judicial sale are not being placed on the list in timely fashion.
Bozovich explained that in order for a property to be certified, all interested parties, including owners, heirs or legal representatives or any lien holders, heirs, assigns, etc. have been properly notified.
She said the rules are “unambiguous” and several otherwise eligible properties have not been met the notification burden. Unless and until they do, there is no remedy available.
Of approximately 10 properties in question, seven have been readied for sale or are being readied. Three others are in limbo since there is not enough information to proceed.
Bozovich also suggested the city consult with its solicitor about any other actions it may be able to pursue.
Monday meetingThe council’s regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Council members Diane Bernardo and Jim Aughenbaugh were absent from Thursday’s meeting.