DuBOIS — Spring may not be bursting forth all over yet, but candidates for the 2019 municipal election cycle are starting to sprout up.
At Monday’s DuBois City Council meeting, Councilman Ed Walsh said he will seek re-election for one of two council seats on this year’s ballot.
Walsh, a Republican, will also seek one of two nominations for Clearfield County Commissioner.
Republicans and Democrats will nominate two candidates for commissioner. The top three vote-getters in the November general election win the positions.
During the public comment section of Monday’s meeting, Dave Glass of DuBois introduced himself and announced that he is seeking a Democratic nomination for county commissioner. He said there is a “need to bring the county more together.”
The first day for candidates to circulate nominating petitions is Feb. 19. The deadline to submit petitions to the county Board of Elections is March 12. The primary election will be held May 21.
Mayor Gary Gilbert announced before Christmas that he will not seek-re-election this year.
The terms of Councilwoman Diane Bernardo and Controller Shane Dietz expire at the end of 2019. Neither has indicated re-election plans.
Cold snap
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio urged residents to prepare for a cold snap this week that could result in dangerous or even life-threatening conditions.
He said leaving the water running will reduce the chance of frozen pipes and suggested that residents check on their neighbors, particularly those who are elderly, to see that they are safe.
Turn it down
The council passed a resolution to begin the process to extend having city police enforce provisions of a noise ordinance.
In 2014, the city adopted the ordinance and substituted local enforcement for state Liquor Control officials.
The time has come to revisit the issue and the council instructed Solicitor Toni Cherry to prepare the paperwork to move forward. The process will require a public hearing.
Police Chief Blaine Clark said there have been very few issues or problems since the city began enforcement in 2015.
Hail to the Chief
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo congratulated Joe Mitchell on his election to DuBois Fire Department chief and said, “We are lucky to have you.”
Mitchell also serves as the city’s redevelopment director.
Meeting change
The council’s second regular meeting in February was changed from Monday, Feb. 25, to Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.
The next council work session convenes at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 in council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Post-meeting
The council adjourned into a closed meeting at the end of the regular session to discuss a land issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.