DuBOIS — Harvey Wolverton, a resident of West Long Avenue, complimented the City Council for doing “a wonderful job” all over town, “sprucing it up.” He cited the streetscape work completed on West Long Avenue and Main Street, noting that the latter “looks immaculate.”
He also asked if the council knows anything about reports that Planet Fitness is coming into the area.
Council members said they believe it will occupy the former Kmart building in the Sandy Plaza in Sandy Township and could open sometime in April.
Planet Fitness is a nationwide gym and fitness center. Its closest locations to DuBois are in Johnstown, Altoona and State College, according to the interactive map on its website, planetfitness.com
Wolverton also praised the work of the police and fire departments.
With respect to the fire department, newly elected Chief Joe Mitchell introduced Assistant Chief Mike Federici and Deputy Chief Tony Roy. The trio was elected by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Lots consolidated
The council accepted the recommendation of the City Planning Commission and approved the consolidation of two Penn Highlands Healthcare lots on Hospital Avenue. The lots are occupied by the Medical Arts and IT buildings. Both parcels are and will remain taxable.
ATV permits
The council also accepted City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio’s recommendation to allow the 32 individuals who purchased ATV permits for use on city-owned reservoir and well properties to do so for $100 each, $50 less than the cost of their original permits.
The fee for new permits will remain at $150 this year.
Parking spot eliminated
The council decided to eliminate the parking spot at the intersection of Franklin Street and West Long Avenue.
Mayor Gary Gilbert noted that is is not easy to take away any spots downtown, given the number of vacant business buildings.
But there is a sight and safety concern at that intersection that eliminating the spot will address.
Councilman Randy Schmidt and police Chief Blaine Clark agreed that safety is the primary concern there.
The fire and police chiefs will monitor the site and recommend if additional spots should be eliminated.
Clark and Mitchell pledged mutual cooperation in keeping the city and its residents safe.
Closed meeting
The council held a closed meeting following adjournment to discuss a land purchase issue.
Next meeting
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, followed by the next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28. Meetings are held in the council chambers in the city building on West Long Avenue.
