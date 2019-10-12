DuBOIS — In a Thursday work session, the DuBois City Council reviewed the agenda for Monday’s regular meeting and noted that items on tonight’s agenda include the city solicitor’s recommendation on a small cell tower that Verizon Wireless wants to erect, a resolution concerning the intermunicipal transfer of a liquor license to Giant Eagle on North Main Street and a recommendation on a subdivision/land development plan on Reams Street.
Brighten the NightDuring Thursday’s work session, the council approved requests from the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group to use the Cherry Amphitheater in City Park from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, for Brighten the Night.
The event will herald the arrival of the Christmas season, complete with the arrival of Santa Claus, the lighting of the Christmas tree, music, dancing and refreshments.
Elf on the Shelf FestivalOn Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., East Scribner Avenue will be blocked from Stockdale Street to the side entrance of Sheetz in front of the Reitz Theater for an Elf on the Shelf Street Festival.
A glossy brochure Holiday Schedule will be inserted into the Oct. 27 edition of Tri-County Sunday and will also be distributed through all the local elementary school, businesses and hotels and at Visit Clearfield County.
Pension aidThe city received $312,350.44 in pension aid from the state. The council passed a resolution to distribute the money between the Police and the Non-Uniformed pension plans.
Public hearingThe council will hold a public hearing on the 2020 Community Development Block Grant allocation at 6:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Timbering programThe city’s Watershed Committee recommended that the city continue its participation in the timbering program on the well property which, along with the deer management program, will have long-term positive effects on the land.
Sewage tapThe council approved a request from Sandy Township for a sewage tap for the Adamson Funeral Chapel Crematory and Reception Hall.
The approval is contingent upon payment of a sewage tap fee to the city.
Today’s meetingThe council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. today (Monday) in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.