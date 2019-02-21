DuBOIS — Members of the DuBois City Council set the agenda for their next regular meeting, which was moved from Monday to Tuesday.
Councilman Randy Schmidt, the council vice president, presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Gary Gilbert.
Schmidt announced at the end of the meeting that he is a candidate for the Democrat nomination for mayor in the May primary election.
Schmidt is in the second year of his 4-year term as councilman.
Controller Shane Dietz will seek election in his own right this year. He is seeking the Republican nomination for the position in May. He was appointed to the job after Lisa LaBrasca Becker was elected treasurer.
Pool rates
The council may act to set swimming pool rates on Tuesday.
Last year, full membership rates were $150 for family, $100 for adults, $80 for youths and $45 for seniors.
Compared to rates in surrounding communities, DuBois’ are in the middle of a range between $130-225 for families, $70-100 for adults,and $40-75 for seniors.
The city has absorbed operating losses ranging from $19,140.91 to $49,891.84 at the pool every year since at least since 2001.
Final reading
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is the second and final reading of Council Bill 1937, which will amend the ordinance governing parking to permit parking on any public rights of way in the city or “in any area located between the curb or edge of the pavement of the roadway or alley and the sidewalk which is not a part of a designated driveway only upon application for and receipt of a driveway permit and a driveway construction permit from the city.”
Tuesday’s council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
