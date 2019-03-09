DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council spent most of its work session Thursday expressing condolences to the family of Donald Gilbert, Mayor Gary Gilbert’s brother.
“Gib” as he was affectionately known, was a star football and baseball player at DuBois High School in the 1950s and went on to play fullback at Michigan State from 1953-57 and appear in the Rose Bowl in 1956.
After two years in the U.S. Army, he began a teaching and coaching career that brought him back to DuBois from 1965-75, when he retired from coaching, earned his principal’s certificate and served as assistant middle school principal for a total of nine years in two stints from 1977 until he retired in 1990.
Council members Diane Bernardo, Ed Walsh, Jim Aughenbaugh and Ed Walsh, Planning Commission Chairwoman Nancy Moore and City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio were unanimous in their praise of Coach Gilbert.
Bernardo said that although she never had him in class or played football for him, “he was one of those people you admired and respected.”
“He was a thoroughly nice man,” Moore said.
Schmidt said he was “a good friend, a good teacher, respected throughout the community.”
“Coach was a good man,” Suplizio said.
Mayor Gilbert thanked them for their thoughts.
Driveway permits
Code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said that a driveway permit fee will have to be established now that the city has amended the parking ordinance to allow parking on any public rights of way in the city or “in any area located between the curb or edge of the pavement of the roadway or alley and the sidewalk which is not a part of a designated driveway,” provided that the property owner apply for and receive a driveway permit and a driveway construction permit from the city.
The current price is $25.
Bernardo asked if the costs for city staff to investigate each instance is factored into the permit price and whether the fee should help defray the city’s costs.
Meter broken
Suplizo said the parking meter machine at the Pershing Lot downtown is broken and may have to replaced. The cost could be $10,000, and it may be time to adjust the metered rates.
Bid authorization
The council voted to authorize the city to advertise for chemical bids.
Meeting tonight
The council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. today (Monday) in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.