DuBOIS — DuBois Mayor Gary Gilbert announced at the end of Thursday’s city council work session that he will not seek re-election next year.
Gilbert will have 24 years of service as mayor and councilman when his current term ends at the end of 2019.
Appointments
The council appointed Ron LaRotonda to a three-year term on the city’s Property Maintenance Board of Appeals and reappointed Hugh Daly to a five-year term on the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
Police activity
Police Chief Blaine Clark gave the departmental activity report for November, noting that the total number of calls and incidents – 1,081 – was about 60 more than November 2017.
Last month, there were 21 thefts, two burglaries, 10 forgeries/frauds, 12 alarms, 10 criminal mischief incidents, 30 assaults, 24 disorderly conducts, 12 domestic disputes, 17 animal complaints, 49 suspicious persons or circumstances reports, eight trespassing reports, 26 welfare and mental health checks, three missing persons, 15 drug investigations, one DUI, 29 traffic accidents or investigations and 223 supplemental or follow-up contacts. Officers issued 42 citations, 40 warnings and 181 parking tickets.
Budget hearing
The council will hold the second and final public hearing on the proposed 2019 budget and tax levy at 11:50 a.m. Monday. The council will hold its final regular meeting of the year at noon Monday, at which it will take final action on the budget and tax bills.
