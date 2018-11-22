DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council agreed to sell more timber during a short work session Wednesday afternoon.
Timber bids
Seven bids were received for timber, and consulting forester Ken Kane recommended the high bid of Brownlee Lumber of Brookville in the amount of $65,221 be accepted.
Mayor Gary Gilbert and Councilmen Randy Schmidt and Ed Walsh voted to accept Kane’s recommendation. Councilwoman Diane Bernardo and Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh were absent.
Code reminder
Code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said residents and businesses will be reminded of their obligations in winter, including clearing their sidewalks of snow and ice.
Failure to do so can result in citations.
Budget, taxes
The city’s 2019 budget and tax levy will be presented at the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting was moved from Monday due to the first day of deer season, for which the city office and garage are closed.
Following Wednesday’s work session, the council recessed to a closed meeting to discuss a personnel issue.
