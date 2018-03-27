DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick Ford, of DuBois, presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Guilty pleas
The following defendants pleaded guilty to charges filed against them.
- Emily J. Mowrey, 34, DuBois, pleaded guilty to harassment. A charge of false reports was withdrawn. She was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $678.25 in fines and costs.
- Lee A. Pounds, 23, Sykesville, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to six months probation and was ordered to pay $579.25 in fines and costs.
- Dustin M. Laird, 32, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered to pay $979.50 in fines and costs.
Waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Casey J. Swisher, 27, Clearfield, is charged by state police with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and 11 summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- David M. Yoder, 41, Jersey Shore, is charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance, DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Derek Michael Sowa, 39, Grampian, is charged by DuBois police with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Vincent M. Foringer, 19, DuBois, is charged by Sandy Township police with assault and recklessly endangering another person. Bail is set at $50,000, straight.
- Tristan L. Cheatle, 21, Troy, is charged by state police with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Matthew J. Raymond, 38, Stump Creek, is charged by state police with DUI and two summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Thomas A. Richards, 33, DuBois, is charged by DuBois police with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
Continued
The following defendant had his case continued.
- Noah S. Brown, 20, Clearfield, is charged by DuBois police with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. His case was continued to June 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.