DuBOIS — A tradition since at least the late 1960s, the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s Firemen’s Week kicks off Monday, according to fire Chief Ben Blakley.
The event is a competition among the five fire departments and it brings them together, said Blakley.
“It’s also about getting together. We have people that live far away that plan their whole vacation around Firemen’s Week and come home for the whole week,” Blakley said. “They’ll just sit down at their station all day and talk and catch up over the past and what happened over the last year.”
The five fire companies include Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, whose captain is Chad Roy; Friendship Hose Co. No. 2, whose captain is Jim Bolam; J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, with captain Doug Young; Fourth Ward No. 4, with captain Mike Federici; and Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5 with captain George Kramer. There are approximately 450 firefighters in the entire department.
Some of the fire companies start practicing for the competitions during Firemen’s Week in April.
“They’ll go out two to three times a week to practice,” said Blakley, who is volunteering for his 21st year. “Friendship’s the biggest competitor. It’s usually between them and the Volunteers.”
Last year, Friendship won the competition.
Monday, however, there is no competition. The firefighters, their families and friends will relax at the DuBois City Pool for the evening.
Blakley expressed appreciation to the city for renting the pool for the fire department.
Tuesday, the competition will begin with the Battle of the Barrel at 6:30 p.m. at the DuBois Area High School.
Wednesday, the event continues with Sink the Tub at the Tannery Dam at 6:30 p.m.
“That’s the fun one that everybody likes to go to,” Blakley said.
Thursday, the firefighters are back at the high school at 6:30 p.m. for the pre-connect contest.
The pre-connect contest is when the firefighters pull hose lines off the trucks, hook them into the hydrant and hook them into a truck and run to a starting line and then try to knock softballs off cones.
“It’s pretty cool,” said Blakley.
Blakley said the competition is also good training for the firefighters.
“It’s actually good because they get to use equipment on the truck they don’t use a lot during the year,” he said. “And it helps our young guys. There’s a lot of things for them to use to practice on for the contest, many things you don’t use a whole lot in real life situations. It’s good for honing your skills a little bit.”
Something new this year for the fire department is that they started a Relay For Life team.
The public is invited to watch the firefighters compete this week.
