CLEARFIELD –The Clearfield community came together Sunday to pray for those who serve their municipalities as first responders.
A Blue Mass was held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Clearfield, on behalf of police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, corrections officers and emergency dispatch employees.
The event was organized by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and a committee consisting of the Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner, Monseigneur Richard Siefer, Stephanie Tarbay, James Tarbay and John “Herm” Suplizio.
Kleckner told the approximately 100 people who gathered for the service, “The Blue Mass is a tradition that hasn’t happened for some time but we hope to continue it for years to come.”
Kleckner said the event is an opportunity to come together to pray for those who defend and protect the vulnerable and those in need and to show gratitude to those who work in public service.
Sayers said Sunday’s service was scheduled between National Police Week and EMS Week.
“It is good for us to gather and pray for those in public safety,” he said.
He presented two awards at the close of the service. The Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award was presented to Officer Casey Dougherty of the DuBois Police Department.
Sayers said the award recognizes officers who go above and beyond the call of duty.
Dougherty began working for the department in 2010.
According to information provided by Sayers, he is not just an excellent police officer, he is an ambassador to the community he serves.
“Officer Doherty has always does a little extra to spread kindness to children in the community. As an officer, he purchases matchbox cars and other toys to give to children when he is on a call or where the kids might be a little scared of the situation. In 2020, he made news in the region for Lego sets that he bought and then drove around the community to hand out to some kids with the only reward being the big smile on the kids’ faces.”
Dougherty said he is “incredibly honored” to receive the award.
“I was just proud to be nominated. All of the nominees are amazing officers who do great work.”
He also thanked his department and fellow officers. “We all work together to help the department,” Dougherty said.
The other nominees were Clearfield Borough Assistant Chief Nathan Curry, Sandy Township Sgt. Rod Fairman, Lawrence Township Officer Charles Marshall, State Police Trooper Andrew Mills, Clearfield Borough Sgt. Daniel Podliski, DuBois Cpl. Orlando Prosper and State Police Cpl. Brian Ripple.
The Citizen of the Year Award was given to Don Shaw. Shaw was unable to attend the service. Sayers said the award is given as a token of thanks to businesses and individuals who “truly back the blue.” The recipient is determined by Clearfield County law enforcement officers and police departments
Other award nominees are Tom and Brenda Grice, State Police Communications Operator Taylor Guelich, Denny Liegey Jr., and Mike Morrison.