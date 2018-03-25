DuBOIS — Compared to this time last year, the number of passengers flying out of the DuBois Regional Airport is up by nearly 59 percent, according to statistics discussed at a meeting of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority Friday.
Five hundred and sixty outbound passengers have been recorded at the airport so far this year, compared to 353 by last February.
The number of airline landings recorded at the airport for that same span of time are also up by about 63 percent. One hundred sixty-nine landings were recorded by February of last year, while 276 have so far been recorded this year.
At Friday’s authority meeting, Airport Manager Bob Shaffer credited those figures to the increased frequency of flights offered by Southern Airways Express. Southern took over as the airport’s essential air service provider from Silver Airways last January.
“They really seem to be doing the job for us and doing a good job, as evidenced by these numbers,” Shaffer said.
The airport will also soon accept bids for new radio equipment upgrades, Shaffer told the board, and a federal survey of possible airport obstructions was also recently completed.
The survey suggested that some trees around the airport be trimmed or removed, though authority member Dave Brennan remarked that they did not pose a safety risk. Brennan said most of the trees identified by the survey were located on property the airport does not own, but that property could be purchased with financial assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.
