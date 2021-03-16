A public presentation on the consolidation study for DuBois and Sandy Township conducted by the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. tonight, March 16 at the DuBois Country Club.
A separate consolidation study, funded by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, is being done for the city and township fire departments. Consultant Nick Sohyda, fire service specialist, will also give a presentation tonight in conjunction with the PEL.
According to Sandy Township’s website, the in-person public meeting will be limited to 150 people and masks are required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Those interested will also be able to view the meeting live online or call-in by phone. Details for viewing online or calling by phone are available at www.sandytownship.net.
Questions and comments on the study can be emailed to study@duboispa.gov. Officials strongly encourage the public to submit questions and comments prior to the presentation; they will be given first priority at the presentation.
The consolidation study report from the PEL can be viewed online at dubois.gov or sandytownship.net.