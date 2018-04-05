DUBOIS — The DuBois Vet Center staff will be at the St. Mary’s American Legion Post #103 April 5th from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to speak with veterans about the death of a local Veteran leader.
“We are here to support our community and our Veterans in time of mourning,” said Mark Russell, Director of Dubois VA Vet Center. “As we are part of the community, we are here to help our Veteran community through this tough time.”
The Vet Center Program was established by Congress in 1979 out of the recognition that a significant number of Vietnam era vets were still experiencing readjustment problems. Vet Centers are community based and part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The goal of the Vet Center program is to provide a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services to eligible veterans in order to help them make a satisfying post-war readjustment to civilian life.
For more information please call the Dubois Vet Center 814-372-2095
