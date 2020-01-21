BROOKVILLE — Pa. State Representative Cris Dush has announced he will be a candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General.
“After announcing my commitment to honor my pledge to only serve three terms in the House I’ve been approached by many encouraging me to not leave public service.” Said Dush. “A trusted colleague suggested my background would make me a good fit for the Auditor General position.”
In his first year in office, during the 2015 budget impasse, Dush teamed with Rep. Seth Grove to conduct an investigation into allegations the Wolf Administration was not getting money to health, safety and wellness programs but had spent more than $30 Billion in just over 4 months on such items as pontoon boats for state parks.
During the investigation Dush said, he and Grove unearthed a nebulous mechanism called “Ledger 5” the administration was using to maneuver money between accounts. Dush called out the practice in testimony before the House Appropriations Committee during a 2016 Budget Hearing. “I was stunned when the then Minority Chairman of Appropriations signaled me to come up to him after my testimony and asked; “What is Ledger 5?”” said Dush. “Not only did he not know about this, neither did his predecessor.”
In 2017 another budget stalemate led Dush, he said, to team with other House members who became known as the Common Sense Caucus to find a way to pay for the budget which had been signed into law before the means to pay for it was settled. “It was unconscionable that the legislature approved spending without knowing how we were going to pay for it.” Said Dush. “Those of us who had opposed going down this road were the ones who dedicated ourselves to going through the seat cushions looking for the money.”
What they found, he said, was more than change. Some $12 billion was socked away in over 100 hidden special funds, Dush said, of which only a handful of legislators were aware.
Dush said he brings investigative experience from both civilian and military careers. His most recent position before entering the legislature was as the chief of information protection (GS-12) for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. His responsibilities included auditing of the Classified Information Protection programs at the Air National Guard Headquarters as well as units at Fort Indiantown Gap, Middletown and State College. He said he recommended or directed changes to programs based on best practices, investigated reports of security breaches and organized training for military units and defense contractors.
“What I love about programs like this is that one can identify potential problems and the sources of those problems, help people prevent them in the future and help find solutions.” Dush said. “But there is a third element that truly brings me into full focus; that’s when we discover the bad actors who are taking money from the people to use for something other than what the legislature intended. That money is often intended for our most vulnerable citizens. It’s those situations where we will bring the weight of the government and the public to bear.”
Dush is a retired Master Sergeant from the 193d Special Operations Wing. He currently represents the people of the 66th Legislative District which encompasses Jefferson County as well as ten townships and six boroughs in Indiana County. He has been married for more than 35 years and has two sons.