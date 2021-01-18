HARRISBURG – State Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) was named chairman of the Senate Local Government Committee for the 2020-21 legislative session.
“I am honored to be entrusted with this responsibility as a freshman Senator,” said Dush, whose district includes Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties and portions of Clearfield County. “Local governments are the backbone for many services Pennsylvanians rely on day to day and I am excited to support them. This committee is where proposed legislation affecting our local governments is vetted and shaped. Accordingly, I look forward to working with stake holders across the state to produce meaningful legislation.”
The Local Government Committee is responsible for reviewing legislation that affects Pennsylvania’s more than 2,500 county and municipal government entities. In recent years, the committee has considered bills to help local government navigate the governor’s COVID-19 health emergency, ease the municipal pension crisis and reduce or eliminate redundant local government services. One item on the in-coming chairman’s mind is looking at unfunded mandates placed on local governments by state government.