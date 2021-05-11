HARRISBURG – State Sen. Cris Dush, a Republican whose 25th District includes all of Elk and Jefferson counties and part of Clearfield County, has co-sponsored and introduced legislation to protect the constitutional rights of law-abiding Pennsylvania firearm owners and fight any possible infringement from the federal government.
“The right to keep and bear arms was so important to our founding fathers that they specifically instituted it in both the U.S. and Pennsylvania constitutions,” Dush said in a news release. “Law-abiding firearm owners should not have their rights restrained by misguided – and frankly, largely symbolic – efforts to mitigate the illegal use of weapons.”
Senate Bill 624, which Dush introduced with state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33), would prohibit state and local government officials from enforcing any new federal gun restriction laws, regulations and executive orders enacted after Dec. 31 that are in conflict with the Second Amendment of the U.S Constitution, the release said.
According to the release, the bill also:
- Provides for civil penalties for any state or local government official who conspires with federal agents in the enforcement of new federal gun restriction laws;
- Removes any qualified immunity for public officials engaging in such cooperation;
- Mandates the Attorney General prosecute such collaborators and defend Pennsylvanians in court from prosecution;
- Creates a private right of action against officials who attempt to enforce these laws;
- Freezes state grant funds to local governments that cooperate in such enforcement; and
- Forbids local governments from accepting federal money to enforce gun restriction measures.
“It is as important now as it ever has been to protect our families and property by using the means given to us constitutionally,” Dush said. “Some of the rhetoric coming from Washington, D.C., underscores the need to confirm that we believe in those rights as they were established more than 200 years ago. I will do the work necessary to protect those rights for the next 200 years and beyond.”
“This legislation is needed now more than ever,” Mastriano said. “We have a President who has already shown his enthusiasm for using his executive order pen and a Congress that has made gun restriction laws a top priority.”
Senate Bill 624 has been referred to the Senate State Government Committee for future consideration.