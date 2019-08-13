HARRISBURG — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will be attending American Legislative Exchange Council’s (ALEC) annual meeting in Austin, Texas, this week, as the newly appointed chairman of ALEC’s Federalism Task Force National Security Subcommittee.
“ALEC provides a unique opportunity for legislators around the country to share successful strategies and proposals on a wide array of conservative issues,” said Dush. “As a longtime and active member of the Federalism Task Force, I look forward to establishing this subcommittee as the nexus of state and local government with the federal government on national security issues.”
ALEC is the nation’s largest nonpartisan, voluntary membership organization of state legislators dedicated to the principles of limited government, free markets and federalism. ALEC’s mission is to provide accurate information, current research and innovative ideas to help keep state lawmakers on the forefront of the public policy debate.
“Most people are unaware of the key role states play in our national defense,” said Dush, who is a U.S. Air Force veteran and retiree from the PA Air National Guard. “The infrastructure used to mobilize our forces in time of war, our National Guard and Reserve forces, the military installations in our states, businesses that make components for our military equipment and the civilian work force that supports our intelligence and State Department personnel all are impacted by what state governments do in each of these areas. They all have an impact on foreign policy and our national security.”
