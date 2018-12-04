BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) will host his next Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar on Thursday, Dec. 13, beginning at 7 p.m. The no-cost seminar will be held at the Brockway Area High School Auditorium, 100 Alexander St.
“Article 1, Section 21 of the Pennsylvania Constitution clearly states: ‘The right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the state shall not be questioned,’” said Dush. “This free seminar is an excellent opportunity for those who own a firearm, or those who are considering purchasing one, to learn more about freely and responsibly exercising their rights. We will have several very knowledgeable speakers, with plenty of opportunities for participants to have their questions answered.”
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett, Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald and Certified National Rifle Association instructors Joe Kalynchuk and Jim Lellock will present the facts and answer questions about Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws, the Castle Doctrine and other valuable information regarding firearms safety and state gun laws.
Seating is limited, so interested individuals are urged to register as soon as possible by calling Dush’s Punxsutawney district office at (814) 938-4225. (Please note: Firearms are prohibited on school property.)
